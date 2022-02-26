Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €39.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UN01. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.97 ($42.01).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR UN01 opened at €30.43 ($34.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.18. Uniper has a 1-year low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.91.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.