Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €22.00 ($25.00) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($24.20) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.17 ($26.33).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €16.18 ($18.39) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.60). The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.50 and its 200-day moving average is €16.90.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

