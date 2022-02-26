Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €185.32 ($210.59) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €183.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €188.41. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

