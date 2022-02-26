The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €72.00 ($81.82) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The company’s fifty day moving average is €73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.92.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

