Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACHC stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,836,000 after buying an additional 240,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.