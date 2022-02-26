Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ACHC stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,836,000 after buying an additional 240,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
