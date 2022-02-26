Gaia (GAIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Gaia to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAIA stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a P/E ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on GAIA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

