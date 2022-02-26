Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 171368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after buying an additional 487,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

