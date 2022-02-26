5N Plus Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

VNP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.93.

TSE:VNP opened at C$2.34 on Friday. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of C$206.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.58.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,681,050.

About 5N Plus (Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.