Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €123.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.66 ($130.29).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €81.86 ($93.02) on Wednesday. Puma has a 52-week low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €101.88.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

