Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ETR JST opened at €42.10 ($47.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €46.61 and its 200 day moving average is €49.33. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €41.90 ($47.61) and a 1-year high of €57.80 ($65.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44. The stock has a market cap of $627.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

