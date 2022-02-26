GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €43.00 ($48.86) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.81 ($48.65).

ETR:G1A opened at €39.23 ($44.58) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.21. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €28.51 ($32.40) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($55.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 35.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

