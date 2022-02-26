ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €16.80 ($19.09) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.11 ($17.17).

Shares of ENI opened at €13.77 ($15.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion and a PE ratio of 33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.04. ENI has a 1-year low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a 1-year high of €13.83 ($15.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

