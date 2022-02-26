KeyCorp Comments on Avanos Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Avanos Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

AVNS stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,322,000 after purchasing an additional 645,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,984 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 340,905 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after acquiring an additional 332,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,327,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

