Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franchise Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FRG. Aegis upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

FRG opened at $45.29 on Friday. Franchise Group has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

