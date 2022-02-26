Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

IART opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.