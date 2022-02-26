Head-To-Head Comparison: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scienjoy and GTY Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42% GTY Technology -79.83% -14.73% -10.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and GTY Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $187.31 million 0.72 $26.99 million $0.93 4.73 GTY Technology $48.13 million 5.47 -$44.01 million ($0.82) -5.56

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology. GTY Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scienjoy beats GTY Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy (Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About GTY Technology (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

