Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.91 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $300.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.35. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

