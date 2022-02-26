AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APPF. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of APPF opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,883.00 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $169.92.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AppFolio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AppFolio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.