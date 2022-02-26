RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 146,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,163,158 shares.The stock last traded at $6.26 and had previously closed at $7.11.

The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $164,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,817,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 46.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,725,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 185.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 899,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $778.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

