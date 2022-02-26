iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Up 3.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $111.44 and last traded at $111.44. Approximately 2,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 396,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.61.

The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

