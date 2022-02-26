monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading 8.6% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) traded up 8.6% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $140.29 and last traded at $139.56. 27,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 776,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.47.

The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in monday.com by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 97,904 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.53.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

