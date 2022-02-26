Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 9.2% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $65.11. 26,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,285,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.
The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.
GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.72.
Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.