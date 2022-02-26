Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 9.2% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $65.11. 26,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,285,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.72.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

