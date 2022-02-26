Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.84) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($84.59) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,667 ($77.07) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,329.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,070.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market capitalization of £91.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total value of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

