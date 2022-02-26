Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $221.00 to $199.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amedisys traded as low as $122.12 and last traded at $147.93, with a volume of 704741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.90.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMED. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.67.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

