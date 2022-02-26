Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

