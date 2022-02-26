Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of GO stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.19.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

