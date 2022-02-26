Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,029 shares of company stock worth $9,381,219 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progyny by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Progyny by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

