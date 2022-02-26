Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.