Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.
About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
