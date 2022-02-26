Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
Aravive stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. Aravive has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $9.95.
About Aravive (Get Rating)
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aravive (ARAV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.