Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Aravive stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. Aravive has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

