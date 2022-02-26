Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD opened at $316.65 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

