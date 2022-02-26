Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 30.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 95.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

