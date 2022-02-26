Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

