Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lifted by Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after acquiring an additional 363,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after acquiring an additional 879,922 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 374,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

