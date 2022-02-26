Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.

Shares of Avient stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $52.92. 314,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,946. Avient has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 54,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

