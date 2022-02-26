Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

SPR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

