Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $12.95 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $43.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains GP.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Plains GP stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

