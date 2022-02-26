Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($173.86) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.50 ($150.57).

Shares of DHER opened at €43.32 ($49.23) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a 12-month high of €141.95 ($161.31). The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.86 and its 200 day moving average is €101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.19.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

