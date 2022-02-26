Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.16, but opened at $42.96. Revolve Group shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 13,157 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

