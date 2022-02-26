Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €125.00 ($142.05).

SAF stock opened at €114.54 ($130.16) on Thursday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($104.95). The business’s 50-day moving average is €109.55 and its 200 day moving average is €109.69.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

