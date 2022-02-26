Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.58 ($67.70).

Danone stock opened at €56.02 ($63.66) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.42. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

