Raymond James Reiterates “C$1.00” Price Target for Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN)

Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WHN stock opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. Westhaven Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

