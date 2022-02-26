Cactus (WHD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $49.08 on Friday. Cactus has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $51.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

