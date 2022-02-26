Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of SOXS opened at $4.19 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $906,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 150.0% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 70.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

