Surgery Partners (SGRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Surgery Partners to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.