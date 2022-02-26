Vroom (VRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Vroom to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VRM stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $848.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 151,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

