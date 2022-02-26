AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $22.81, but opened at $24.34. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 43,201 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 140,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 105,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

