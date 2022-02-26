Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 133541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. decreased their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after purchasing an additional 471,365 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 193,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366,338 shares during the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83.
About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
