Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 133541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. decreased their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after purchasing an additional 471,365 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 193,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366,338 shares during the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

