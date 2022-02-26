MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d+ rating. The company traded as low as $845.46 and last traded at $881.00, with a volume of 5317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $920.57.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,120.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,428.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

