Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $280.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workday traded as low as $206.10 and last traded at $209.25, with a volume of 8193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.25.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Workday by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 170,685 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,502.83, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.