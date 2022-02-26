Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $159.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Square traded as low as $88.57 and last traded at $88.72, with a volume of 18269825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.91.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

